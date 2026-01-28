Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of tourists' reckless behavior at US national park: 'It's sad'

"Why do people always seem to think the rules don't apply to them?"

About 4 million people visit Yellowstone National Park each year to enjoy incredible waterfalls, geysers, hiking trails, and an abundance of wild animals.

But some revelers act foolishly, endangering themselves and the very animals they are there to witness.

Photo Credit: Facebook



A post to the Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of the Idiots Facebook group shows a shocking photo of tourists taking pictures and hanging incredibly close to a herd of large elk.

The caption accompanying the post reads, "[They] had to walk past signs telling them that the fields are closed when elk are present, and to stay 50 yards away from wildlife."

Clearly, they didn't listen.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. For instance, a video posted to Reddit showed a woman trying to get her driver as close as possible to bison so they could be "friends."

Another shocking post showed visitors getting extremely close to elk in an attempt to feed them out of their hands.

Actions like this are extremely dangerous. Humans who engage in such brazen disregard for posted rules and regulations are putting themselves in great danger.

However, they are also putting the animals at risk. If a wild animal attacks a human — even if they are provoked — they are likely to be euthanized.

There are many ways to prevent such behavior. First and foremost, tourists should obey the rules of the National Parks. Meanwhile, talking about climate issues with family and friends might also educate traveling companions from engaging in such destructive behaviors.

Commenters on the original post were shocked by the audacity of the tourists.

One said, "Why do people always seem to think the rules don't apply to them?"

Another added, "It's sad to have no respect for the animals."

