National park tourists face instant karma after ignoring rules: 'Being foolish in nature has consequences'

"I really [can't] feel sorry for them."

A group of tourists in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, took an unexpected karmic cold plunge after sliding off an ice sheet they should not have been standing on and falling into a lake.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) reposted the footage alongside the original poster's caption: "Witnessed a scary moment today at Yoho National Park in British Columbia."

"Tragic incident at Yoho National Park" was also superimposed over the footage.

The tourists were coming through a canyon, stepping off one ice sheet and onto another that was free-floating. The trouble arose when a large group stepped onto it at once, which tilted it. The people were then seen tumbling into the icy water.

While this footage is at least two years old, and it's unclear whether the tourists ignored signs or simply ignored common sense, incidents like this happen all too regularly in national parks and at tourist destinations worldwide.

A frightening video showed a group of visitors at Heishancha Waterfall in China barely escaping harm as a huge icicle crashed down from above them. Elsewhere, tourists at Kerið Crater in Iceland taunted fate by blatantly ignoring a "don't walk on the ice" sign.

Most parks have clear signage and stated rules for visitors to follow, which are meant to keep them and any wildlife safe and preserve the ecosystem. With or without signage, it is up to them to use common sense in wild areas.

The Government of Canada's national parks website stated that "the most important piece of equipment you'll ever take into the mountains with you is your brain."

"Beware of all natural hazards; even in winter, mountain lakes and streams present two dangers, drowning and hypothermia in the extremely cold waters," the page warned. "Take precautions when crossing streams, or walking or skiing along the edge of streams and lakes. Be aware of snow bridges that might collapse."

Situations like this aren't just stressful for the people involved; they're scary for those who witness them, too. Being respectful in these places helps preserve the experience for everyone present.

Thankfully, no one in this incident appeared harmed, but commenters still had strong feelings about their behavior.

"Tragic?" one wrote in response to the superimposed text. "This is one of the funniest things I've seen all week."

"I really [can't] feel sorry for them," another added. "Being foolish in nature has consequences."

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