Tourists ignore sign, walk on ice at Icelandic destination

Visiting a national park gives people the chance to indulge in nature's beauty and can offer a sense of relaxation. Unfortunately, it can also cause stress if they have to watch other tourists do incredibly dangerous things.

A Redditor posted a photo of their encounter with tourists engaging in dangerous behavior to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the foreground of the photo is a sign reading "Don't walk on the ice."

In the background, a significant number of people are doing just that.

The poster wrote, "Kerið Crater, Iceland. Don't walk on the ice … I mean reading isn't that hard is it."

The Kerið Crater itself is around 180 feet deep, while the lake that sits on it is only between 19 and 45 feet deep. Still falling through ice into that depth is dangerous, as is the extreme cold of a frozen lake.

Additionally, there doesn't appear to be any nearby park stations in the photo, so if someone broke through the ice and plunged into the freezing lake, chances are that help wouldn't arrive until it's too late.

Also, while it wasn't the case here, some signs are put in place to prevent people from running into wild animals, which is another way tourists can get injured or die. These kinds of human-wildlife encounters are only dangerous for humans, either. In many instances, park authorities will track down an animal that has attacked a person and euthanize it, whether a person provoked it or not.

When people ignore clearly marked signs and boundaries in national parks, they aren't only placing themselves in danger, but they're also ruining the experience for others. If too many tourists are harmed in the same area because they ignore signs, that area of the park could eventually be closed to tourists completely, destroying the enjoyment for everyone.

Fellow Reddit users' responses to the photo ranged from joking to outright unimpressed.

"May they be swallowed by the Balrog," one person commented.

Another wrote, "They can read, they just don't care. Every time there's a sign like this, people just choose to ignore it. Being on ice isn't worth your life…"

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