Bystander captures tourist blatantly disobeying warnings in national park: 'They need to issue fines'

by Salette Cambra
Photo Credit: Reddit

Most of us have seen tourists get too close to wildlife, and one encounter shared online has highlighted just how dangerous that can be.

A Reddit post featuring an alarming image of a tourist standing recklessly close to a group of elk has sparked heated discussion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption reads, "Me: Don't stand too close. Tourist: It's fine!" — a sentiment that resonated with many frustrated commenters.

"Seeing them isn't enough; I want to know how it feels to be the elk," one user joked

Another pointed out an important safety guideline: "As a rule of thumb, you should be the distance of three school bus lengths from elk." 

While elk may appear calm, they are powerful animals that can become aggressive, especially during mating season or if they feel threatened. Park officials stress that getting too close to wildlife endangers both people and animals. If an elk injures a person — even when provoked — it may be euthanized as a safety measure. It's a sad consequence of human recklessness.

Watch now: Rare anteater sighting sparks hope for wildlife in South America

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. Across North America, national parks frequently deal with visitors ignoring wildlife safety guidelines, whether it's getting too close to bison or approaching bears in Yellowstone

Organizations like Parks Canada and the National Park Service continually emphasize the importance of respecting nature, yet these encounters persist. Experts recommend that visitors educate themselves before visiting national parks and always follow park signage and ranger instructions to avoid harming wildlife.

Commenters didn't hold back their frustration. One user said, "Natural selection at its finest." 

Others emphasized stricter enforcement, with one suggesting, "They need to issue fines to people standing too close."

While this captured moment may seem humorous, it serves as an important reminder: Wildlife is wild for a reason. Keeping a safe distance isn't just about personal safety — it's about protecting these animals and ensuring they remain undisturbed in their natural habitat.

