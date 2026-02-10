Onlooker films outrageously close encounter between elk and tourists at national park: 'They were urged to ... keep a safe distance'

"I don't understand this level of needing to be so close."

While they may seem docile and harmless to some, elk are not animals that you want to underestimate.

Just ask a group of tourists in Estes Park, Colorado.

Situated just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, the town is no stranger to wildlife. Estes Park can be a great place to snap excellent pictures of bighorn sheep, elk, and even bears. You just have to remember to keep your distance.

On the popular Instagram page touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks), one user shared a frightening encounter between a frustrated bull elk and a group of unaware tourists.

"A 'determined group' decided to get out of their car to follow him (the large bull elk) down the hill," wrote the original uploader, Stephen Branum (@estesparkconcierge). "They were urged to stay in their vehicle and keep a safe distance."

As you can see in the provided video, the group of tourists was unable to heed the warnings of those around them. As they continued to trail the bull elk, they quickly found themselves within striking distance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Bull elk can become extremely territorial and aggressive during mating season. Attacks may involve charging, goring with antlers, and even trampling with their powerful hooves.

Any of these attacks may result in serious injury for irresponsible onlookers and potential euthanasia for the animal involved. This is why the U.S. National Park Service instructs visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park to stay at least 75 feet away from elk at all times.

In this case, the tourists appeared to escape without injury. But their behavior certainly left an impression.

"We were able to find everyone involved in this unfortunate incident after the fact and everyone was safe...this time!" added Branum.

In the comments section, a majority of users expressed disappointment at the tourists' lack of awareness.

"I mean I know elk are majestically large," said one commenter. "But I don't understand this level of needing to be so close."

"Always rooting for the wildlife, I can't help but chuckle at the sudden scared movements as if they had no idea what they were getting themselves into," quipped a second user.

"I wish people would stop harassing wildlife just for a picture," wrote a third commenter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.