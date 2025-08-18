Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourists' reckless actions near wild animal at national park: 'People lose their minds'

Taking vacation photos is a wonderful way to document your travels and share your experiences with the world. Yet careless tourists continue risking their lives to get the perfect shot.

In a social media post, Instagram user Overheard Whitefish (@overheardwhitefish) shared footage of tourists getting terrifyingly close to a bear to take pictures in Glacier National Park.

The video shows a motorcyclist standing by the bear snapping selfies and a woman hanging out of a car window to get photos of the animal.

"POV: You thought the bear wanted to be in your vacation photo dump," the original poster wrote in the caption.

The footage is disturbing because getting this close to bears is incredibly dangerous for both the humans and the animals.

Bears are wild animals that can exhibit unpredictable behaviors, especially when their natural activities are disrupted. Human presence can cause bears unnecessary stress, making them aggressive in response to perceived threats. Increased human-bear interactions can also make the animals lose their natural fear of people and alter their foraging and sheltering habits.

Countless videos like this one are circulating on the internet. Shocked bystanders have captured photos and videos of people getting too close to wild bears, even blocking their paths and natural movements.

However, a significant part of experiencing nature and appreciating the outdoors is respecting the wild creatures that live here.

It is crucial to stay at least 100 yards away from bears in the wild, which is considerably further than the tourists shown in the OP's video. Bears need plenty of space to live naturally in their habitats and thrive in national park ecosystems.

Observing wild bears in nature is incredible — but only from a safe distance. By sharing these types of videos and discussing conservation topics with people you know, you can support wild animals and ensure that future generations can also observe them.

Instagram users were outraged by the tourists' behavior in the video and shared their opinions in the comments section.

"People lose their minds when it's a bear," one person wrote.

"We couldn't get around the SUV because that guy was standing in the road blocking traffic," another Instagrammer shared.

"Following this page is bad for my health," someone else commented.

