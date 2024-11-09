Parkgoer sparks outrage after sharing photo of rule-breaking tourist: 'Embarrassment is the best solution'

"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules."

National park systems are one of the best ways to keep nature pristine, but only if we respect them. It's all too common to hear of tourists getting too close to wildlife or going off marked trails. One Redditor shared photo proof of someone ignoring well-marked signs at Yellowstone.

Taking to the Yellowstone subreddit, one person admonished a tourist at the park. In the foreground of the photo, viewers can clearly see a sign that reads, "Danger. Fragile thermal area. Stay on officially marked and maintained trails." On the other side of the posted sign is a person standing in the fragile thermal area.

"Saw this a lot on my recent trip," the OP wrote. Disrupting this delicate ecosystem is unforgivable and dangerous. The parkgoer in the photo is inches from a thermal pool. The Yellowstone safety page warns that these pools can be over 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and "Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas."

Unfortunately, people regularly leave trails and boardwalks because they want a better view. However, the more people skirt posted rules, the more restrictions may be put in place.

Popular Science wrote about how increased tourism coupled with rule-breaking leads to crackdowns and restrictions: "... it seems like restricting access is the most realistic way to preserve the precious spaces where humans can coexist with the wilderness."

Park rules are meant to protect wild spaces, wildlife, and humans. Getting too close to animals can lead to being kicked or bitten. Carelessness in the park can also disrupt ecosystems — one tourist left behind their bag of Cheetos and affected an entire cave food web.

Other Redditors were rightly upset about this rule-breaking and had plenty to say.

"Embarrassment is the best solution to this behavior," wrote one person.

Another recommended action: "I have several photos like this, and I simply send them to the Ranger while I'm in the park, and they'll go find them and kick them out of the park."

"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules of the park," someone else commented.

