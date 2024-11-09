  • Outdoors Outdoors

Parkgoer sparks outrage after sharing photo of rule-breaking tourist: 'Embarrassment is the best solution'

"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules."

by Kelsey Kovner
"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules."

Photo Credit: iStock

National park systems are one of the best ways to keep nature pristine, but only if we respect them. It's all too common to hear of tourists getting too close to wildlife or going off marked trails. One Redditor shared photo proof of someone ignoring well-marked signs at Yellowstone. 

Taking to the Yellowstone subreddit, one person admonished a tourist at the park. In the foreground of the photo, viewers can clearly see a sign that reads, "Danger. Fragile thermal area. Stay on officially marked and maintained trails." On the other side of the posted sign is a person standing in the fragile thermal area.

"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Saw this a lot on my recent trip," the OP wrote. Disrupting this delicate ecosystem is unforgivable and dangerous. The parkgoer in the photo is inches from a thermal pool. The Yellowstone safety page warns that these pools can be over 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and "Toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas."

Unfortunately, people regularly leave trails and boardwalks because they want a better view. However, the more people skirt posted rules, the more restrictions may be put in place. 

Popular Science wrote about how increased tourism coupled with rule-breaking leads to crackdowns and restrictions: "... it seems like restricting access is the most realistic way to preserve the precious spaces where humans can coexist with the wilderness."

Park rules are meant to protect wild spaces, wildlife, and humans. Getting too close to animals can lead to being kicked or bitten. Carelessness in the park can also disrupt ecosystems — one tourist left behind their bag of Cheetos and affected an entire cave food web. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Other Redditors were rightly upset about this rule-breaking and had plenty to say.

"Embarrassment is the best solution to this behavior," wrote one person. 

Another recommended action: "I have several photos like this, and I simply send them to the Ranger while I'm in the park, and they'll go find them and kick them out of the park."

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"No respect for the reality she puts herself in and no respect for the rules of the park," someone else commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x