Onlooker captures video of tourist's dangerous actions near large wild animal: 'Bold but clueless'

"Stop it! Let these wild creatures have some peace."

by Beth Newhart
One woman learned the hard way not to disrespect a wild deer after it used its antlers to smack her hand away.

Photo Credit: iStock

Living an eco-friendly life and helping the environment starts with respecting nature. Unfortunately, many people haven't yet mastered this simple step. 

The popular Instagram account touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) frequently posts videos of moronic tourists, or "tourons," foolishly disrespecting wild animals. It calls out these tourists for brazenly defying park guidelines and common sense, usually to take a picture of the animal. 

One of its recently shared videos showed a woman getting close to a large deer to take a selfie with it. She holds out her hand to pose for the picture, and the deer smacks her hand away with its horns. 

It's lucky that the woman and the deer were not seriously hurt from this incident, but the fact that she felt comfortable being close enough to the deer to touch it is alarming. It shows a fundamental disregard for wildlife and the environment that can snowball into lasting damage.

These encounters are dangerous to the animal because if it ends up injuring a human, it may be euthanized by officials. Unfortunately, this can happen whether the animal is provoked or not.

Sometimes these incidents are up close and personal with the wild animal, and other times, people creep close to wildlife while still in their cars. No matter how safe you think you're being, invading an animal's personal space for a photo should always be avoided. 


Commenters were appalled by the woman's behavior with the deer. They discussed how often this seems to happen in national parks and agreed that the woman was lucky not to have been seriously injured by the deer's antlers. 

"Stop it! Let these wild creatures have some peace. They do not need you in their face!" one user said.

"How did phones make people so willing to do stuff?" another commenter asked. 

"Jesus! She is bold but clueless," one user said.

"It always amazes me, the complete lack of basic survival instincts with some people," another person commented.

