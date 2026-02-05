Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourist's reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'Arrest that person'

"They ruin it for the public."

Some tourists seem to thrill in engaging in reckless behavior while in national parks, like approaching wildlife that could harm them in an instant.

One Facebook user shared a video in the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park group of a tourist doing just that by walking straight up to a bison. The tourist seems to get close enough to touch the bison before they suddenly begin slowly backing away from the animal.

A touron in their natural habitat ❤️ Posted by Elaina Holm on Thursday 12 June 2025

The poster captioned the video, "A touron in their natural habitat."

Other users in the group were equally upset by the tourist's behavior.

"Arrest that person," one person said.

Another person complained, "Not only is this a death wish, they ruin it for the public."

The Yellowstone National Park website states that bison can run up to 35 miles per hour and are quick on their feet. The website also advises people to stay at least 75 feet away from bison at all times. As close as the tourist in the video appeared to be to the bison, it would likely take a matter of nanoseconds for the animal to attack if it felt provoked.

Bison and human encounters, like many human-wildlife encounters, can often end in injury, like the man gored in Yellowstone in June 2025, or even death, which is why national parks inform visitors to stay far away.

Encounters like these don't only end poorly for people, though. When animals attack, wildlife authorities typically track down the animal to euthanize, even in cases where a person provoked the animal (like this tourist recklessly taunting a bison in the middle of a roadway).

These euthanizations cause population decline, which can have a detrimental effect on local ecosystems. As bison cause the plants in Yellowstone to be 150% more nutritious via their grazing, a significant decline in their population could wreak havoc on the park's soil and biodiversity.

Park rules shouldn't be that difficult to follow, and those rules are in place to keep everyone, from wildlife to tourists, safe. Breaking them can lead to extremely close calls that may not end well.

