Yellowstone tourist suffers instant consequences after taunting wild animal: 'Evidence for a federal offense'

In a harrowing video posted on TikTok, the ramifications of messing with wildlife are remarkably clear.

Shared by user Unilad (@unilad), a tourist in Yellowstone National Park is seen egging on a bison and faces the consequences quickly.

In the video, the man appears to be trying to get a bison out of the road — a common occurrence in Yellowstone that some like to call a "bison jam." While these massive mammals can slow down traffic, getting out of your car to deal with them is strongly advised against.

"Don't approach the bison!!" the caption of the post says. As the man maneuvers around the road yelling and motioning at the animal, the bison can be seen charging him.

Despite some of the infamous predators that inhabit the park, like wolves and grizzly bears, bison are responsible for the most injuries annually.

It's not exactly in a bison's nature to harm a person, but instances like this one, where poor judgment is involved, frighten the animals, putting them on the defensive.

Yellowstone tourists may have the worst behavior when it comes to bison. A tourist was knocked straight over by one, and a group of people were recently charged by a bison, with one individual being gored by it.

With bison weighing in at up to 2,000 pounds, the potential dangers for humans are obvious. Yet, these sorts of negative encounters are just as dangerous for the animals. Whether provoked or not, a human encounter with a wild animal can result in the animal being tranquilized, removed from its home and family, or even euthanized.

The National Park Service sets easy-to-follow rules for viewing wildlife. "Stay a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators," the NPS writes.

Commenters on the alarming animal encounter TikTok video shared their shock at the man's behavior, and sympathy for the bison.

"They will put it down if anything happened. Not cool at all," one user said.

Another person suggested legal action, adding, "Good evidence for a federal offense."

As exemplified by climate-focused organizations and advocacy groups, protecting our environment starts with respecting it. By learning about climate issues and ensuring your actions only help, instead of hurt, the planet, you can be part of positive change.

