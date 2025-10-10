Authorities make shocking discovery in airline traveler's luggage at Bangkok airport

Governments and other organizations are working closely to identify trafficking hotspots.

Authorities in Thailand have seized over 180 tortoise eggs after foiling an illegal attempt to smuggle them out of the country.

What's happening?

According to the Nation, authorities at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok discovered 187 Egyptian tortoises being smuggled in luggage destined for Laos. The Thailand Wildlife Enforcement Network found the tortoises on Sept. 11 after identifying a suspicious passenger.

Officials from Thailand's WEN and other agencies collaborated to apprehend the wildlife trafficker, who was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offenses under the Wild Animal Reserve and Protection Act, the Customs Act, and the Animal Epidemics Act.

The tortoises were found hidden inside two suitcases; 187 were alive, while unfortunately, two had died during transport. They were taken to the Wildlife Conservation Office to confirm their species before being transported back to their country of origin.

This is the second offense this month, following officials' arrest of another passenger on Sept. 6 for illegally smuggling rhino horns.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Wildlife and plant trafficking is an international problem that involves people poaching, smuggling, and illegally trading protected species. Wildlife trafficking directly contributes to the spread of invasive species by moving plants and animals to areas they wouldn't usually be found, threatening conservation efforts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Species become invasive when they outcompete or prey on native species, disrupting ecosystems and leading to ecosystem decline. A prime example of this includes the Burmese python in the Florida Everglades, which has devastated native mammal populations and caused big disruptions to food webs.

Wildlife trafficking can also lead to the spread of diseases, which puts people at risk of zoonotic diseases that they would not usually come into contact with. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the illegal wildlife trade is the fourth biggest illegal trade in the world and is estimated to be worth over $20 billion annually.

What's being done to combat wildlife trafficking?

Governments and other organizations are working closely to identify wildlife trafficking hotspots and put in place measures to help combat the illegal trade. This includes developing appropriate policies, strengthening enforcement, raising public awareness through campaigns, and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

Together, this helps to reduce illegal trafficking and protect important species, safeguarding ecosystems for a greener future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



