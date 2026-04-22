Rare blue-faced monkey spotted in Vietnam — experts share hopeful update

Like so many endangered animals across the planet, the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey is fighting against poaching, habitat loss, and deforestation.

Sightings of an endangered monkey in Vietnam gave experts important new information on the rare species, BBC Wildlife reported.

Several families of the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey, known for its striking blue face, were spotted in the Khau Ca forest in Vietnam as part of a census on the primate. The species is critically endangered but has a strong presence in the forest.

The worldwide population of Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys is believed to be around just 250. The Khau Ca forest is the most well-known habitat of the species and houses approximately 160 of them.

This census survey was run by researchers at Fauna & Flora, an international wildlife conservation nonprofit. They used thermal imaging drones, camera traps, and sound detectors in their work.

The sightings showed them that the monkey population was stable, a good sign that the species may be slowly rebounding.

Like so many endangered animals across the planet, the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey is fighting against poaching, habitat loss, and deforestation, per BBC Wildlife. Human development and intervention constantly threaten this species and others.

Conservationists like Fauna & Flora do vital work to protect the world's most vulnerable and endangered species. Using tools such as trail cameras helps them gauge population health, document animal rehabilitation, and monitor other environmental factors.

Unobtrusive cameras are a great way for the experts to stay informed and make smart conservation decisions.

"These numbers still aren't big," said Canh Xuan Chu, a project manager at Fauna & Flora, per BBC Wildlife. "But it is reassuring that we have been able to identify various family groups in Khau Ca and that there is no evidence of trapping or hunting.

"While poaching was once a key threat to the species, our biggest challenges today are habitat loss and deforestation, largely due to agricultural expansion."

Fauna & Flora also said that it is working with local governments to increase its protection of the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey and restore wildlife corridors that the primates can use, per BBC Wildlife.

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