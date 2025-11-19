Gardener captures adorable video of tiny visitor on plants: 'So cute'

When one TikTok user stepped outside to harvest fresh tomatillos from her garden, she didn't expect to find a surprise visitor nestled among the husk tomatoes. Magic Moon Magy (@magicmoonmagy) filmed a tiny green frog perched delicately on one of the tomatillos.

"I harvested fresh tomatillos from my garden and also found a little friend. I wanted to keep him so bad! I fought the urge to bring it inside with me," she wrote in the description.

"It was so cute," she said in the video. While the creator wanted to keep the frog, she decided to put it on one of her other tomatillos instead.

Wholesome encounters like this are reminders of how even small home gardens can become mini ecosystems, giving pollinators, frogs, and other creatures a safe place to thrive — no pesticides required.

Rewilding a lawn as an alternative to traditional lawns has become a growing trend in recent years. The National Wildlife Federation reported that in 2024, 12% of U.S. adults are turning parts of their lawn into natural or wildflower gardens.

Meanwhile, 17% are purchasing region-native plants and 28% are buying plants that benefit pollinators and local wildlife.

For homeowners who want to successfully rewild their yard, it's important to choose the right plants. This means choosing native species based on gardening zones.

Knowing hardiness zones and the area's ecology will help homeowners find plants that are well-adapted to their locale's specific conditions, according to a report from the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.

As more people swap manicured monoculture lawns for native grasses and wildflowers, they're also finding personal benefits, including lower bills and less maintenance.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, outdoor water use accounted for 30% of household use. Figures could be higher in drier areas or water-intensive landscapes.

Native and drought-tolerant plants such as clover, buffalo grass, and other xeriscape options can lead to significant savings.

Native lawns also translate to fewer weeds and healthier habitats. According to the National Wildlife Federation, native plants help increase biodiversity, improve soil health, and enhance air quality.

"Sooooo cuteeee," one user commented.

"Hahah the little frog. You made it look cute but I'm terrified. They're too fast and too small," another wrote.

The original poster replied: "I find them sooo cuute. I really considered keeping it but I actually found a bigger one this morning. That one scared me when it jumped lol."

