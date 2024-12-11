  • Home Home

Homeowner takes drastic action after accidentally opening neighbor's water bill: 'Within weeks she tore [it] out'

One peek at this family's water bill was enough for this neighbor to join the movement.

by Veronica Booth
One peek at this family's water bill was enough for this neighbor to join the movement.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit post detailed how one woman decided to rip out her grass lawn after accidentally opening the wrong water bill and being shocked by her own water usage.

One Redditor shared an interesting story beginning with a classic case of mail delivered to the wrong address. Their neighbor, a single retiree, discovered that she used as much water as a family of four. The family's property featured xeriscaping and native plants. The single woman's home was on a large grass lot. However, the water usage was the same. After this realization, she made some big changes.

The Redditor explained that "within weeks she tore out 60% of her grass." She replaced one side with mulch and the other with a garden.

The poster theorized that many people are open to nontraditional lawns, whether a xeriscape or native plants. But they aren't spurred to action until the right kind of motivation comes along. For this Redditor's neighbor, the right motivation was the staggering "apples-to-apples comparison of water usage."

Non-native grass and perfectly manicured lawns require excessive upkeep, money, and water. A natural lawn, xeriscape, or native landscape saves time and money on maintenance while lowering water consumption. One peek at this family's water bill was enough for this neighbor to join the native lawn movement.

But native lawns aren't just beneficial for homeowners. They also help the planet in a number of ways. Aside from using less water and no harmful chemicals, natural lawns also support pollinators. Pollinators need native plants to thrive, and we need pollinators to thrive. 

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture estimates about 35% of crops rely on pollinators. If pollinators can't do their job, the human food supply is put at risk. 

The neighbor's new yard means lower water bills, happy pollinators, and a flourishing landscape. Like her, many people rewild their lawns once they see the ample benefits. 

One commenter explained, "I just stopped weeding. Let things grow… [I have] fireflies in my yard again!" Another person expressed their support of rewilding in a reply, "Go native. Makes a huge difference." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x