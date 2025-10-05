Officials celebrate completion of crucial project in beloved river: 'The islands were disappearing'

"We've not given it the love and care it deserves."

In partnership with the city of Toledo, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority led a project to restore Clark Island and Delaware/Horseshoe Islands in the Maumee River of Ohio, as reported by The Blade.

"The islands were disappearing," explained Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The department contributed $8 million to the project.

The islands had experienced significant erosion over the past few decades, losing a great deal of land mass. The $13.5 million restoration of 63 acres of islands is the largest wildlife restoration project that has ever been undertaken in the Maumee River. The islands were rebuilt and fortified, and a plan was put in place to prevent erosion in the future.

The project also included the incorporation of 200,000 native plants, 1,200 trees, and other habitat restorations. These elements help to support the local ecosystem. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said that the islands suffered from not being a priority in the past. "We've not given it the love and care it deserves," he said.

The restoration was done to help improve the health of the river, lake, and community, as well as the fish and wildlife habitats. It will help make the water cleaner for Ohio residents because the restored islands will trap water and remove sediment.

The islands also provide recreation for visitors, as one of the project's goals was to create a connection between people and nature. Mertz said that once people experience the islands, "touching it, living it, tipping (their) hand in the water, seeing the wildlife — that (they) will fall in love with it and will want to preserve it for the future."

Spending time in nature has been shown to benefit both mental and physical health, so not only is the restoration project good for the river's ecosystem and water quality, it can also provide valuable exposure that can benefit visitors.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz summarized: "What makes this project so exciting is that this represents finally a commitment to our greatest resource — our water, lake, and river."

