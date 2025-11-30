Officials stunned as major dam reaches maximum levels: 'We are keeping a close watch'

Officials in the sacred hill town of Tirumala, India, are celebrating a much-needed victory now that every major local dam is brimming with water after days of heavy rain.

Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the heavy rainfall drenched the Sheshachalam forest region surrounding Tirumala. This sent water rushing into the five reservoirs that supply the city and its famous Hindu temple complex. According to officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Papavinasanam, Gogarbham, Akashaganga, Kumaradhara, and Pasupudhara dams are nearly completely full, The Hans India reported.

Collectively, these reservoirs now hold enough water to sustain the community — including thousands of residents, hotels, and the steady flow of temple pilgrims — for the next seven months, until May 2026. With the area consuming around 50 lakh (5 million) gallons a day, the town can finally breathe easy after a string of drier-than-normal monsoon seasons.

The Papavinasanam dam alone is nearly 99% full, holding more than 4.8 billion gallons of water, while Gogarbham and Kumaradhara are just inches below their maximum levels. This supply will reduce the area's need to rely on external pumping from the Kalyani dam and the Telugu Ganga project in nearby Tirupati.

The heavy rains were also welcomed by the local environment, reviving the surrounding forests and wildlife habitats that depend on a steady supply of water being available. There have been similar success stories elsewhere, such as in California's Lake Oroville and multiple reservoirs in Northern India, where rain-fueled recoveries have brought a much-needed communal sigh of relief.

"We are keeping a close watch on the inflows, and any minor surplus will be discharged if the rains persist. The rise in storage has come as a major relief after a dry spell earlier this year, when the TTD had to depend on the Kalyani Dam and local borewells to maintain supply," a senior TTD official said, according to the Deccan Chronicle. "With the latest spell of rain, the water position has turned comfortable and eased concerns ahead of the summer months."

