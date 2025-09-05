Officials celebrate as massive water supply makes nearly full recovery: 'There are good chances'

Water reservoirs in Northern India are in good shape, according to The Tribune.

Multiple dams in the state of Himachal Pradesh have been generating hydroelectric power after reaching capacity. Pong, Bhakra, and Ranjit Sagar have been rising to levels higher than last year. Pong Dam even had to open floodgates in order to release excess volume. The only challenge is high levels of silt.

The Bhakra reservoir reached 1,660.6 feet compared to 1,628.4 feet at the same time last year., Pong's reservoir reached 1,379.4 feet versus 1,353 feet last year.

The heavy rainfall that filled these dams came at a cost, however. India suffered its earliest monsoon season in 16 years, resulting in wide agricultural disruption. While extreme weather patterns have impacts on water supply, they can also cause property damage and create housing costs.

That said, the extra water supply will be helpful since droughts are becoming more frequent and severe because of increasing atmospheric pollution. Other reservoirs in Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have also benefited from extra rainfall, though India has experienced water security challenges in the recent past.

Stabilizing rainfall patterns will depend on bringing down global emissions. India has dramatically ramped up renewable energy generation, but it has also increased coal power usage. Phasing out coal power will be vital in securing future water supplies.

Local experts are hopeful about what the high reservoir levels mean for the near future, especially for agriculture.

"With another month to fill the dams, which usually fill up by Sept. 30, there are good chances for optimum power generation and adequate water irrigation for the northern states," said VK Gupta, a former power engineer, per The Tribune.

