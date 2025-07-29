Man makes shocking discovery while walking through nature area: 'You won't believe the last shot'

Finding multiple tires in nature isn't something you want to see when you're out for a walk. Unfortunately, it's more common than you'd think.

A TikTok user named Josh (@earthdr0p) shared his tire cleanup journey in a video.

"You won't believe the last shot," he said in the caption. That shot shows them sitting on a pile of at least 14 visible tires.

The rest of the video shows Josh going out into the forest and picking up tires that people have dumped. He explains that tires aren't as harmless as we previously thought. For the sake of wildlife and future generations, it's important to dispose of them safely.

"I'm determined to remove every last one," Josh affirmed.

The Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation states that scrap tires are incredibly harmful to both humans and the environment. They're great homes for mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus. They can also contaminate soil and water, which puts the health of our forests and crops at risk.

If someone dumped tires in a forest and they caught on fire, they would also pollute the air.

Tire use isn't great for the environment, either. While we're working on finding ways to recycle them, they still release pollutants when in motion. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's research suggests that this is an area that science should continue to investigate.

But for now, we have control over where tires end up. If we properly dispose of and, hopefully, recycle tires, we won't have to spend as much on cleaning them up.

As for Josh's video, many people expressed similar emotions in the comments.

"It's madness I'll never understand," one user said.

"The fact that people actually go out of their way to dump this stuff makes me angry," another person added. "Thank you so much for caring about our environment."

A third user said, "I'm here with you! Spring is almost here so I can get out there and clean up my part of this planet."

