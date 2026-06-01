Green-faced timber rattlesnake spotted on Virginia trail leaves viewers stunned: 'Crazy colours'

"It looks pieced together from other snakes."

A striking timber rattlesnake photographed on a hiking trail in western Virginia is drawing attention online for one especially unusual feature: its green-tinged face.

Many viewers focused on the snake's vivid, high-contrast coloring rather than the fear these animals often provoke.

What's happening?

The reptile appeared in a post in the r/whatsthissnake forum. Commenters quickly identified it as Crotalus horridus, the timber rattlesnake — a venomous species found across the eastern United States, from Texas to New Hampshire.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What made this particular snake stand out was its appearance. Timber rattlesnakes vary notably by region, and western Appalachian populations can show yellow-and-black banding along with green-tinged faces. That gives them a very different look from the gray Northeastern morph, and one commenter marveled over its "crazy colours," as they put it.

Why does this matter?

A rattlesnake sighting can feel alarming, especially on a trail where people may expect a routine walk rather than a close encounter with a venomous reptile. Many wild animals live in spaces that humans increasingly use for exercise and leisure.

Hiking trails, roads, and development can fragment habitat and bring people into closer contact with species that might otherwise go unnoticed. In many cases, the animal is not seeking out humans at all; people are entering or reshaping the animal's home range.

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Timber rattlesnakes are important predators that help control rodent populations, supporting healthier ecosystems in the process. When fear leads to harassment or killing, that ecological role can be disrupted.

What should you do?

If you come across a snake on a trail, the best response is usually the simplest: give it space. Do not try to move it, touch it, or encourage it to leave. Most snakes, including venomous ones, prefer to avoid conflict if they have room to retreat.

When hiking in snake habitat, staying on marked paths, watching where you place your hands and feet, and keeping dogs leashed can reduce the chances of a dangerous surprise for both people and animals.

Learning which species live in your area can also help replace panic with practical caution.

If a snake is in a place where people could be at immediate risk, contact local animal control or a wildlife professional rather than trying to handle the situation yourself.

The snake's unusual appearance was the focus of many commenters.

"Green face makes me feel like he was corrupted by the Joker and is now one of his cronies," joked one user.

Another said, "I've never seen a timber look like this before! It looks pieced together from other snakes."

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