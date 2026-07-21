Pennsylvania man is airlifted after timber rattlesnake bite in Somerset County

A startled snake near a roadside, woodpile, path, or yard can react defensively within seconds.

A Pennsylvania man was flown to a hospital by Life Flight after a timber rattlesnake bit him Saturday, July 11, in Somerset County, underscoring how quickly a wildlife encounter can turn into a medical emergency.

What happened?

Emergency officials said the timber rattlesnake struck him in Fort Hill, and Life Flight then took him to a nearby hospital. According to WJAC, the bite was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near High Point Road and Pioneer Lane.

Responders from Confluence and Addison were at the scene. Officials did not immediately say what condition the man was in.

No additional details about the encounter have been released.

Why does it matter?

Accidental encounters can become more likely as development, vehicle traffic, yard expansion, and warm-weather recreation push farther into natural habitat.

A startled snake near a roadside, woodpile, path, or yard can react defensively within seconds.

Similar encounters have turned up elsewhere this year. In Ventura County, California, firefighters have urged hikers to stay alert after a string of rattlesnake bites, and North Carolina now has the highest venomous snakebite rate in the country when adjusted for population.

What can I do?

Stay on clear paths while hiking, avoid stepping over logs or reaching blindly into brush or rock crevices, and give any snake plenty of space if you see one.

Around homes and cabins, reducing clutter can help limit surprise encounters. Woodpiles, overgrown grass, debris, and sheltered spaces near foundations can all create hiding spots for snakes and the rodents they prey on.

If a snake bites someone, get emergency medical care immediately and keep the person as still as possible. Avoid folk remedies such as cutting the wound or trying to suck out venom. Trying to handle or kill the snake can also make the situation worse.

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