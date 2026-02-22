Residents on high alert after large predator is spotted near homes: 'Moving ... to carve out its own territory'

Residents of Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district near Hyderabad, India, were on high alert as a lone tiger roamed close to human settlements and killed livestock.

What happened?

As The Siasat Daily reported, the first signs of a tiger nearby emerged in mid-January, when footprints and camera trap footage confirmed its presence in areas where the big cat hadn't been seen for decades. It was believed the animal traveled hundreds of kilometers, possibly from Maharashtra's tiger habitats.

"It is a young adult aged around 10 years moving in search of a female tiger for mating or in search of a forest patch to carve out its own territory," an official said.

The repeated attacks heightened anxiety among villagers, many of whom depend on livestock for their livelihood.

Why is the tiger sighting concerning?

Human-wildlife conflicts are becoming more common as expanding farmland, infrastructure projects, and shrinking forest habitats push tigers into closer contact with people. Tiger tourism in India has also contributed to the problem, since the animals are increasingly habituated to humans and are more likely to venture into villages.

According to the National Herald, nearly 350 people in the country were killed between 2019 and 2024 due to tiger attacks.

While India's tiger population has rebounded thanks to conservation efforts, the growing population requires larger, connected habitats to survive. Without safe wildlife corridors linking forests, tigers can wander into villages in search of food or territory, putting both animals and communities at risk.

What's being done to protect humans and tigers?

According to The Siasat Daily, the Telangana Forest Department stepped up its response by deploying camera traps. Residents were asked to stay alert and report any fresh tracks or sightings to the authorities immediately.

Authorities said tranquilizing and relocating the tiger remained an option. However, such operations can be difficult and require careful planning to avoid harming either the animal or nearby villagers, per the Deccan Chronicle.

