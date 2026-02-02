Authorities make shocking discovery while searching religious temple: 'Found in a suspicious box'

The priest who lived in the temple passed away last July.

Authorities in India have made a worrying discovery of a cache of items from an apparent tiger pelt-and-claw smuggling operation in a temple, prompting further investigation into the figure who ran the location.

What's happening?

Officials from the Forest Department seized more than 40 suspected tiger skins and 100 claws from a building belonging to the Dharmeshwar Mahadev Temple near Rajpipla, according to a report from ETV Bharat.

A trustee of the temple alerted the Forest Department about the suspicious items in the building.

"During the investigation of the incident at the Rajpipla Range Office, more than 40 skins were found in a suspicious box, which outwardly resemble tiger skins, but their exact nature will be determined after they are sent to the FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory]. 133 claws have also been found, and their authenticity is being verified," Rajpipla Range Forest Officer Jignesh Soni said, per ETV Bharat.

The case has been filed under the country's Wildlife Protection Act. Preliminary findings suggest the items have been stored in the building for over 35 years. The priest who lived in the temple passed away last July, but the Forest Department is investigating his contacts to determine if there is any connection to a smuggling ring.

It is also looking into the origin and transportation methods for such a large quantity of items, including whether a broader network is involved.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Tigers have been under threat for years from poachers and illegal animal trade smugglers, prized for their pelts and other body parts. They are far from the only animals to be victimized by this illegal industry. Pangolins are some of the most trafficked animals in the world, and other species are sought for parts, like elephants being poached for their ivory.

Wildlife smuggling and trafficking is an estimated $20 billion industry, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and much of that money goes into larger criminal organizations and armed militias and insurgencies, which threaten humans and wildlife. Removing animals from their native habitats disrupts biodiversity and creates the potential for spreading disease and parasites that can impact animals, agriculture, or people.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Authorities across the globe are doing their best to crack down on trafficking through laws and regulations to stop the movement of live animals and those killed for various parts.

As individuals, people can reach out to their representatives to learn about current laws and learn more to help. It's also important to avoid engaging in the wildlife trade, eschewing products linked to it when shopping at home or abroad.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.