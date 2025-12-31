Authorities apprehend 8 individuals caught with shocking contraband — here's what they found

Wildlife authorities in Punjab, Pakistan, detained eight people accused of poaching vulnerable wildlife such as the houbara bustard and Indian pangolin, The Express Tribune reported.

The Punjab Wildlife Department ran multiple operations to apprehend hunters who were going after some of the region's most at-risk species. Six of those arrested received fines totaling approximately 2.2 million Indian rupees ($7,847). Two others were facing criminal charges.

Rangers working under Deputy Chief Syed Ali Usman Bukhari in Bahawalpur entered Cholistan Public Wildlife Reserve and arrested two people who were actively going after a houbara bustard. The team found a bustard still alive with the suspects and transported it to a rehabilitation center in Rahim Yar Khan for care.

In Chakwal, footage of dogs chasing wild boar spread across social media platforms. Assistant Chief Muhammad Imran and his rangers identified and located three men connected to the incident. Those hunters received fines of 100,000 rupees ($357).

Rangers detained three more suspects for illegally snaring pangolins and partridges. They received fines of 120,000 rupees ($428).

The pangolin holds the grim distinction of being among the most trafficked mammals on Earth. These creatures face relentless pressure from the illegal wildlife trade, with their scales prized in certain markets regardless of international bans. Each animal removed from its habitat disrupts the balance that keeps environments healthy, making enforcement actions meaningful for long-term species survival.

The houbara bustard faces similar threats. This bird has experienced population declines across its range, and Pakistan is one of its key wintering grounds.

If you want to support wildlife protection, donate to organizations that work on anti-poaching efforts or contact your elected officials to voice support for stronger wildlife trafficking laws.

When people across the globe stand up for vulnerable animals, those collective voices can drive policy change.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.