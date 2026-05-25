Pediatrician warns parents not to rely on tick testing after a child's bite: 'Drop the tick'

"You don't need to get it tested."

A pediatrician's advice about tick bites is striking a nerve with parents online: Don't assume testing the bug will give you the answer you want.

In a TikTok video that quickly drew thousands of likes, board-certified pediatrician Dr. Dan (@drdanpediatrician) told viewers to "drop the tick" after a child's bite and focus on medical follow-up instead.

In the video, posted with the caption, "It's tick season," Dr. Dan offers his advice to a panicking parent. In the hypothetical situation, one adult wants to save and test a tick pulled off a child, but the doctor explains why that may not be the most useful next step.

Dr. Dan says a blood test for Lyme disease would not show answers immediately after a same-day bite and adds that even a tick testing positive for Lyme does not mean the child was infected. He also notes that "most of the time, a tick has to be on for at least 36 to 48 hours before it can transmit Lyme."

Instead, he says worried parents should talk with a doctor about next steps, including preventive treatments.

His advice comes at a moment when tick fears are already running high. Emergency room visits for tick bites have climbed over the past decade, recently reaching record highs, making the issue feel especially urgent for families heading outdoors.

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The takeaway is that testing a tick can be misleading. A positive result may cause panic even if no disease was transmitted, while a negative result may give false reassurance if another unseen tick did the biting.

Lyme is not the only concern. In the comments, people discussed alpha-gal syndrome and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, underscoring that tick season can bring a wider set of health risks than many families realize.

If you or your child gets bitten, the most practical move is to remove the tick promptly and contact a health care provider if you are unsure how long it was attached or if symptoms develop.

Dr. Dan's main point is that early clinical guidance may matter more than mailing off a tick for testing.

It also helps to do tick checks after hiking or playing outside, especially in places associated with heavy tick activity.

"Really, the only reason to get the tick tested is to find out what's in your area in the ticks," Dr. Dan said. "We will start the medicine. You don't need to get it tested. Drop the tick."

"Always take all the precautions in the woods, don't find ticks and yet STILL worry that I'll somehow get Lyme disease," one commenter reflected.

"Just learned something new. Thank you," another added.

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