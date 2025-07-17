Scientists issue warning after discovering ocean phenomenon that could unleash ancient diseases: 'This change could alter the timing and magnitude'

"We still do not fully understand how these processes vary by season."

Ice is melting in remote parts of the globe, and it's having concerning effects. A new study in Progress in Oceanography is giving scientists more insight.

According to The Barents Observer, air temperatures in the Barents Sea region have increased at five to seven times the global average, which is changing the "physical and chemical environment of the Barents Sea."

The Observer added, "This change could alter the timing and magnitude of primary production and, ultimately, energy transfer in the marine food web, but we still do not fully understand how these processes vary by season."

What's happening?

To gain insight into the matter, the Nansen Legacy project in 2021 utilized four cruises that traveled across the sea to collect data from late winter to late summer.

In March, which is considered late winter, nutrient levels were high, but microscopic algae, or phytoplankton biomass, was very low. This was likely due to low light visibility below the ice.

The phytoplankton biomass began to grow in May (early spring) despite the ice's expansion. This indicated that phytoplankton can grow in low light and mixed conditions. In the summer, the plankton had eaten all the nutrients. However, as summer progressed, light penetrated deeper, allowing the phytoplankton to descend for nutrients.

Why is melting ice concerning?

Many species rely on sea ice for food and habitat, so a reduction in ice production has a negative impact on them. It's not just the animals that rely on the ice that are being affected, though.

For instance, as Siberia's permafrost melts, it reveals ancient animals and vegetation in addition to releasing polluting, heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. Scientists also fear ancient diseases could be unleashed.

A 2024 Nature study revealed that since the 1980s, 11,000 square miles of ice have disappeared in Greenland.

What's being done about ice melt?

The data provided scientists with critical information to understand how the planet's warming is reshaping the ecosystem in the Barents Sea. It's likely that this area will become ice-free.

"Given the Barents Sea's role as an important entry point for Atlantic Water into the central Arctic Ocean, understanding its seasonal changes is essential," the Observer stated.

What's happening in the Barents Sea and other icy regions is why it's vital to explore critical climate issues. This can help empower you to make everyday decisions to help the environment and support a safer, cooler, and more balanced future.

