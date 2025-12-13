Scientists discover incredibly tiny new reptile species — here are the details

A research team exploring the Eastern Ghats of India just uncovered something extraordinary — and extraordinarily tiny!

According to the Deccan Chronicle, scientists with the Zoological Survey of India identified a new gecko species measuring only 33.7 millimeters, roughly the size of a human thumb.

It's one of the smallest reptiles ever found in the region, offering a reminder that even in 2025, our planet is still full of surprises.

The species, Hemiphyllodactylus venkatadri, was discovered clinging to the bark of trees inside the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, part of the sacred Tirumala Hill ranges in Andhra Pradesh.

Named after Venkatadri, meaning "mountain that removes sins" in Sanskrit, the tiny gecko has striking patterns: thin dark stripes, white speckles, and a bright orange-red tail underside.

Its unique DNA profile, which shows nearly 13% divergence from its closest relatives, confirmed that this wasn't just a rare sighting but a species entirely new to science.





According to the Science Museum of Virginia, around 18,000 new species are discovered every year. Many of them are small, easily overlooked animals like this gecko — animals that quietly fill important roles in their ecosystems.

Geckos, in particular, have an undervalued impact on the forest ecosystems they live in, as mentioned by PETA. They work to keep insect populations in check, which is especially valuable if invasive insect species arrive and negatively impact plant life.

Unfortunately, some geckos have become popular for the wrong reasons. Due to their unique, beautiful coloring, geckos on the remote island chain of New Caledonia have been commercially sold and illegally transported en masse.

The best way to prevent these tiny, important creatures from being taken advantage of is by educating yourself about the importance of biodiversity.

When you know how powerful the tiniest creatures are to an ecosystem, you begin to realize that even a thumb-sized lizard can have an elephant-sized impact.

