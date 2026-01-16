Authorities issue warning after wild predators are spotted in residential neighborhood — here's what's happening

Residents in a neighborhood in British Columbia were on high alert after being warned by officials that a trio of large predators was spotted in the area.

What's happening?

The Nanaimo News Bulletin reported in early December that three cougars were in Brentwood Bay, a picturesque village in the south of Vancouver Island. Police issued a warning that the group was spotted north of the town and advised residents to give the cats space and to stay calm if they encountered them.

Fortunately, no conflicts were noted, and authorities requested locals report further sightings to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. Since cougars are solitary animals, it's possible the trio was a mother and two juveniles.

Why are cougars in towns concerning?

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, have one of the largest ranges of any carnivore. Despite losing much of their historic habitat, they can be found from the north reaches of the Canadian wilderness to the isolated peaks of the Andes.

As Panthera notes, they are highly adaptable and resilient hunters who interact with nearly 500 species. Their role in maintaining the balance of the food web is vital.

Like with other predators, habitat loss and dwindling prey are pushing cougars to get uncomfortably close to towns and cities. This heightens the potential for conflict between humans and wildlife.

Though it is unlikely that an adult will be attacked, it's not unheard of. The risk to livestock is equally overstated but cannot be ignored.

What can be done to reduce the risk of conflict with cougars?

Fortunately, with awareness and sensible precautions, there's little to fear. To reduce the already low risk of an encounter, avoid going alone in an area with reported sightings or at cougars' most active times: dawn and dusk. Equally, anything that might attract a cougar's attention, such as pet food or garbage, should be properly secured.

Finally, in the event you encounter one, leave an escape route for the animal and never turn your back.

As the California Department of Fish and Wildlife advises, face the cougar and try to make yourself look as big and imposing as possible. Despite their fearsome appearance, cougars are not an imminent threat.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.