Experts capture one-of-a-kind footage of world's most endangered species using over 350 cameras: 'To uncover the secrets of these rare creatures'

An upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series "blends high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation," using state-of-the-art equipment in a quest to monitor and protect endangered species in some of the most remote corners of the globe.

"Our world is under threat like never before. What we're about to do has never been done," a voiceover in a new trailer for "The Wild Ones" begins. "Our mission: to find and film some of the most endangered animals on the planet and help scientists save them."

Debuting on July 11, "The Wild Ones" utilized more than "350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, and groundbreaking imaging technology" to support their efforts, PetaPixel reported. Apple TV's press release said that footage was filmed across six countries — Armenia, Canada, Gabon, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mongolia — to bring the reality of conservation efforts to the small screen.

Apple TV said the series is part of its growing catalog of content aimed at "viewers who care about the planet's future," and it "will be available in over 100 countries, amplifying its conservation message worldwide." The company said the footage demonstrates "how innovation can drive meaningful change, making it a standout in Apple's catalog."

The streaming platform used the words "rare" and "elusive" liberally as they teased the upcoming docuseries, emphasizing the delicate nature of conservationists' work. Its hosts employ "cutting-edge camera technology to uncover the secrets of these rare creatures," from tracking a wild tiger in Malaysia to capturing a real-time whale rescue in North Atlantic waters.

"The series showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavors and long-term conservation efforts to help save them," Apple said in its press release, emphasizing the crux of the project.

Its high-tech nature and high-stakes scenes — including a "face-to-face encounter with a wild silverback gorilla in the forests of Gabon" — will likely introduce new viewers to the massive value of equipment like trail cameras for conservation efforts. Researchers and documentarians alike can document population levels and ecosystem fluctuations in real time without disturbing animals or nature.

Ultimately, Apple said the documentary series "showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavors and long-term conservation efforts to help save them."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.