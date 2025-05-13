Trail camera captures playful tiger cubs after years of protection work finally pays off: 'Now is the time for action'

Trail camera footage of rare tiger cubs was captured in the forests of Thailand, as reported by the World Wildlife Fund.

The video, captured in the Dawna Tenasserim Landscape, shows three playful tiger cubs with their mother. The cubs seem to be practicing their roars, as they can be heard making youthful sounds as they navigate the forest.

According to the WWF, it is "the result of decades of conservation efforts."

Habitat improvements, increased availability of prey, and a reduction in the threat of poaching have all helped to boost tiger numbers.

Thailand has announced that its tiger population is increasing, and the trail cam footage is evidence of that trend.

Trail cameras play a critical role in helping conservationists make positive changes to protect wild animal populations. They capture footage without human interference so that animals can be observed behaving naturally in their native environments.

The cameras can also help researchers understand population trends and gather data on behaviors, all in a non-invasive way.

These cameras can also help identify threats to wild animal populations, such as capturing habitat loss or poaching. Conservationists can then take action to prevent further threats and protect the animals.

Many wild animals are elusive, so spotting them is difficult. Trail cameras help conservationists confirm that these species still exist, encouraging further protection efforts.

The news of the cubs is hopeful for the future of the Thailand tigers, with this being a critical time for the species.

"Continued political support, strong community partnerships, funding and conservation efforts are needed to ensure these small cubs have the conditions they need to thrive," the WWF said. "Now is the time for action."

