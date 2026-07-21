Texas wildlife rescue says flood is worse than last year: 'We've lost all of our enclosures'

"All animals were relocated before it started flooding. Everyone is safe."

A Texas wildlife rescue is pleading for help after floodwaters tore through its property, wiping out animal enclosures and equipment in what one operator said was an even worse disaster for the organization than last year's damaging flood.

The images shared by Buck Wild Rescue (@buckwildrescue) show how quickly extreme weather can turn an animal sanctuary into an emergency zone.

What happened?

In a video recently shared on social media by a member of the animal organization, the facility is seen to be overwhelmed by fast-moving floodwaters, with severe damage visible across the property.

#wildliferescue #texas #kerrville #help ♬ original sound - Buck Wild Rescue @buckwildrescue I don't know if we can remedy it this time at Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab Our damage is worse than the flood last year. We are going to need assistance as soon as the roads are passable. Just pray for us and the animals for now that the water stops rising. We have no where to go and no way out. And again, this came in rapidly and was a full blown flood situation before we could even round up all the animals. The flood here exactly one year ago was supposedly a 100 year flood. Well is it going to be every year now? If we pull through this night, we're not sure what we're gonna do moving forward. #wildliferehab

"We are flooding so bad, we've lost all of our enclosures," the narrator says in the video.

Beyond the enclosures, the operator lists flood damage affecting deer pens, chicken coops, turkey pens, lawn mowers, excavators, and appliances, and says, "I smell gasoline."

In the caption, the rescue notes the "damage is worse than the flood last year."

It adds that the water rose so fast that it became "a full-blown flood situation before we could even round up all the animals."

The post also casts doubt on whether the facility can keep going if flooding like this becomes a recurring problem. The narrator notes last year's flood was supposedly once-in-a-century, yet it got topped just one year later.

After viewers expressed concern about the animals, the rescue provided an important update.

"We want to clarify, anyone thinking we left animals in these enclosures to wash away, of course we didn't," it wrote. "All animals were relocated before it started flooding. Everyone is safe."

Why does it matter?

Even when people and animals survive, floods can leave behind dangerous and costly damage.

Destroyed fencing, contaminated water, fuel spills, ruined equipment, and washed-out roads can disrupt daily operations and make recovery much harder for small organizations that rely on donated supplies and volunteer labor.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by disrupting shelter, transportation, access to clean water, and emergency response.

They can also threaten public health and community safety when floodwaters carry pollutants or cut people off from help, while the financial toll of repairs, lost equipment, and interrupted work can destabilize families, nonprofits, and local businesses alike.

For wildlife rescues, those risks can be especially severe. Such facilities often depend on secure enclosures, feed, medical supplies, and passable roads to care for vulnerable animals. When any part of that infrastructure fails, the consequences can ripple outward.

Stories like this one fit into a broader pattern of communities dealing with repeated flood damage and rebuilding after stronger storms.

What's being done?

For now, Buck Wild Rescue appears to be relying on community support and waiting for conditions to stabilize enough to begin outdoor repairs.

The caption said the rescue would "need assistance as soon as the roads are passable."

Commenters were already offering supplies and labor.

"If y'all need supplies once it calms down, let me know!!" one wrote. "We have lots of extra fencing and supplies."

Another offered help with hauling and fencing materials, while others volunteered to come in person once it was safe.

The rescue was very thankful and provided a number and resources for volunteers to help and donate. In the meantime, a respite from the weather was the top priority.

"Just pray for us and the animals for now that the water stops rising," the rescue wrote in the video caption.

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