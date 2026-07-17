Texas flash flood emergency swamps homes, and leaves Kerr County residents stranded

"Just knowing that the river is so powerful, and it can take whatever it takes in a split second."

Thursday morning's torrential rain pushed Kerr County into a life-threatening flood emergency. Fast-rising water inundated homes, severed road access, and set off rescue efforts.

At least one person has died as the flooding unfolded, Governor Greg Abbott said, adding that many of the summer camps hit hard by last year's flooding did not appear to be in danger this time.

What's happening?

Early Thursday, the Guadalupe River rose rapidly around Hunt, KSAT reported. The heavy rain was driving the emergency, with water getting into homes and leaving some residents stranded.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly both issued disaster declarations Thursday morning for their jurisdictions. A flood warning remained in effect until 3 p.m., with as much as one to two more inches of rain possible.

At Indian Creek in Ingram, floodwaters covered a bridge crossing the Guadalupe River, with debris along the roadway showing how high the water had risen as emergency helicopters flew overhead.

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding can overwhelm neighborhoods within minutes. Roads can turn deadly just as quickly, and cut-off bridges or low-water crossings can trap families, delay ambulances, and prevent evacuations.

Some residents told KSAT the flooding has stirred painful memories from last year's deadly July 4 flooding. Warmer air can hold more moisture, fueling the kind of heavy downpours that raise the risk of flash flooding when the ground is already saturated. This flooding follows a broader flash flood emergency that has swept through Texas Hill Country this week.

What's being done?

Response efforts varied by location. Overnight rescue crews were relieved by fresh crews Thursday, who continued welfare checks and evacuations, KSAT reported. Police helped residents evacuate near Lytle Park while also responding to alarm calls tied to widespread power outages.

The Kerrville Fire Department was coordinating a regional task force handling boat rescues, and most evacuations in the Quinlan Creek area were complete. Authorities went door-to-door at a nearby RV park encouraging people to leave, though some chose to stay despite the rising water.

Authorities also continued to warn people not to drive through flooded roadways. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep away a vehicle, and flooded roads may hide washouts or debris beneath the water.

A shelter remained open at Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville, with room for about 500 people; roughly 14 were there as of a Thursday morning briefing, and the city said it was working to open another shelter if needed, according to KSAT. Several bridges and numerous low-water crossings stayed closed, and the city's water treatment plant remained offline, though officials said water pressure was being maintained through the groundwater system.

"Just knowing that the river is so powerful, and it can take whatever it takes in a split second," one resident told KSAT. "People, places. It's surreal to see it."

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