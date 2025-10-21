Gardener stunned after discovering surprise guest hiding in yard: 'I don't know how I managed to even see him'

"I have them everywhere too."

An eagle-eyed gardener on TikTok shared a delightful clip of a tiny little guest that's set up shop in her yard.

The video, posted by GardeningwithDezz (@gardeningwithdezz), opens with the creator saying she's freaking out because "everywhere I look, there is a baby lizard."

The camera pans to the scaly youth, and it'll take a few seconds to even notice it.

"I don't know how I managed to even see him," the uploader marvels. Viewers are then treated to a close-up and several seconds of lizard baby talk, an understandable reaction.

The cute little critter is a Texas spiny lizard, a common sight in the backyards of south-central Texas. They have adapted well to living alongside humans and, as insectivores, offer complementary pest control for gardens. Spiny lizards tend to be shy and will usually flee up the nearest tree or fence if they see a person. They are solitary creatures, and males are fiercely territorial. According to Animalia, if two males enter the same space, they will engage in what appears to be a push-up contest until one gives up and flees.

Such chance encounters tend to happen when you create a welcoming space for wildlife in your backyard. Rewilding a yard with native plants not only makes for an ideal habitat for beneficial visitors like pollinators and pest-eating lizards, but it also saves time and money. Upgrading to a natural lawn means using less water, avoiding harmful chemicals, and enjoying the presence of the wildlife it will inevitably attract. Just avoid the temptation to feed them.

The comments shared the uploader's glee.

"They are so adorable," one said.

"So cute, I have them everywhere too," another added.

"She's looking back at you," observed one commenter.

"We should be friends! This is all I do! I find babies and freak out at their cuteness!" another said.

