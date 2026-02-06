Researchers issue warning as months-long crisis impacts US region: 'The situation [is] pretty rough for us'

"Probably not good in a lot of areas."

Researchers found that months-long drought conditions in Texas have spelled trouble for the state's agricultural industry.

What's happening?

Scientists at Texas A&M reported that drought conditions have been present throughout much of the state since July.

Soil moisture has declined after a particularly dry and warm winter, despite a brief rainy respite in early December. This has led to ungerminated wheat fields and low water levels in livestock ponds. Citrus growers also face potential water challenges.

"We were dry throughout most of the fall, and now in the new year the drought has intensified in most areas," Ronnie Schnell, AgriLife Extension state cropping system specialist and professor, Bryan-College Station, said in a release.

"The deep soil moisture profile is probably not good in a lot of areas. We need rain for the upcoming planting, and we need consistent rain to recharge the soil."

Why are drought conditions concerning?

As the planet warms, extreme weather events like drought are prolonged and exacerbated. Droughts have a major impact on our food supply, as shown by the researchers at Texas A&M. This is leading to soaring costs at the grocery store and worsening food insecurity.

Additionally, farmers are losing millions due to lost crops and poor harvests. For example, farmers in Maine experienced a shortage of apples and blueberries. One apple orchard owner reported a loss of 600,000 bushels due to drought, equivalent to about $10 million.

What's being done about drought conditions?

Researchers are hopeful that dry conditions will improve as summer showers have saved harvests in years past. However, there must be longer-term solutions to combat our ongoing climate crisis that's putting our food supply at risk.

"These drought conditions and the water supplies make the situation pretty rough for us," Juan Anciso, AgriLife Extension horticulture program leader and associate head of the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Weslaco, said in a release.

"Growers remain optimistic, but we need rainfall and a lot of rainfall in the right places."

