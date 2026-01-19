New federal map reveals looming threat to US coastline — here's what you need to know

New federal mapping tools show that the Texas coast could face a major transformation if sea levels rise drastically.

What's happening?

Projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that a 10-foot rise in sea levels could have devastating effects.

The Bay City Tribune reported that this could cause the state's bays to push inward and take over neighborhoods.

This could put a number of Texas communities underwater. The Tribune stated that affected areas could include Magnolia Beach, Port Alto, Olivia, and those near the Colorado River.

Flooding doesn't just pose a risk to homes or commercial buildings. It could also threaten the integrity of wastewater, chemical, and storm debris sites. If these untreated materials are spread throughout towns and cities through floodwater, they could pose a major public health risk.

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

The most obvious concern stemming from rising sea levels is displacement. If the Texas coast moves further inland, then many communities will be at risk of disappearing.

Meanwhile, rising sea levels exacerbate the effects of extreme weather events and lead to major flooding. Numerous residents could face homelessness because many cannot afford to relocate or rebuild their homes. This adds to the existing pressure of finding adequate flood insurance, which many companies have started to drop.

Coastal flooding can also impact the local economy. The Bay City Tribune noted that elevated sea levels could impact fishing, tourism, shipping, and bay-related industries.

This underscores how green business is good business, as caring for the environment helps secure a future for local enterprises.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

The promising part about projections is that they aren't set in stone. We can take control of the shifting climate by reducing heat-trapping pollution.

One way to do this is to install solar panels on your property, which not only reduces your reliance on dirty fuels but also makes your home more resilient to extreme weather.

When paired with battery storage, you can save money on your utility bills, protecting yourself against rising energy prices, and keep the lights on when the grid goes down.

TCD's Solar Explorer can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

EnergySage, a trusted TCD partner, provides a free service that makes it easy to connect with vetted local installers, save thousands on installation, and understand available incentives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.