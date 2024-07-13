  • Outdoors Outdoors

Dash cam footage catches angry driver dangerously harass Tesla owner on the road: 'Report to the police'

by Leo Collis
The cameras installed in Teslas can help with parking, judging distances, and reversing. But they can also catch road rage incidents.

The WhamBaamTeslaCam (@whambaamteslacam) TikTok account collects such unsavory incidents and shares them with its over 300,000 followers.

In one video, a driver referred to as Vinita deals with an unhappy Ford driver — although the reason for their irritation isn't particularly clear. 

The video commentator suggested that the person behind the wheel of the dirty-fuel-powered car was unhappy because they tried and failed to overtake the Tesla, which "hurt their precious feelings."

From there, the Ford driver took out their frustration on the all-electric vehicle by shaking their fist at Vinita, trying again to overtake, and eventually throwing a drink at the Tesla

"Real question: can we report to the police for vandalism?" one TikToker asked.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a Tesla driver has taken the brunt of another road user's anger. Some have caught footage of other drivers "coal rolling" them, which is when black clouds of soot are intentionally expelled from a vehicle's tailpipe to show distaste for an electric vehicle

Of course, Teslas can't retaliate in a similar manner even if they wanted to, as electric vehicles don't need a tailpipe because they produce no pollution when out on the road. But it's a childish act, anyway, and it doesn't really make a lot of sense.

Some people are clinging to their internal combustion engine machines despite EVs being much better for the environment and cheaper to refuel, and they also require a lot less maintenance in comparison. They don't take up any additional space on the roads and really don't negatively affect other drivers in any way. 

But that doesn't stop some drivers from expressing their distaste, whether it's coal rolling, cutting EV charging cables, or intentionally parking in EV-charging spots to restrict access. 

With more EVs on U.S. roads every year — thanks to policies like the Inflation Reduction Act helping to lower the cost of the clean technology — hopefully instances like this become less common. 

Until then, Teslas can help catch road ragers in the act. 

