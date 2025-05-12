Advocates raise red flag over disturbing behavior at UNESCO World Heritage Site: 'It is a scandal and a shame'

Spain's Teide National Park attracts 3 million visitors a year, which makes it among the most visited national parks in Europe. The volume is causing serious ecological strain, according to Euronews.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site, situated in the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, is host to impressive volcanic landscapes. However, visitors are straying off designated paths and collecting rocks, among other damaging behaviors.

Actions like these can damage a delicate ecosystem balance. The area has its own unique wildlife that depends on an undisturbed geography. Nearby waters are home to rare fish species, for example.

The issue of tourism has been a sticking point for some time, with some protestors even engaging in a hunger strike in response to new hotel development. Combined with overcrowded parking at Teide, things have reached a boiling point with locals.

"If this is the crown jewel [of Tenerife's natural sites]. How will the other spaces be? We know because most are equal or worse," wrote Jaime Coello Bravo, director of the Telesforo Bravo-Juan Coello Foundation, according to Euronews. "It is a scandal and a shame the lack of response, inaction, and complicity with an unsustainable situation."

Bravo posted one incident of visitors driving off-road at Teide, starting a bonfire, and leaving trash strewn about the area.

To stem the tide of visitors, new standards have just been put in place, allowing only accredited groups access to advanced trails and the volcanic peak. Those hoping to visit will need to book ahead through an online portal.

While disturbing a few volcanic rocks might not seem like a big deal on its face, there are cascading effects to minor disturbances. What few plants can grow on a volcano may not be able to with tourists stomping around everywhere, for example.

Bravo's Instagram followers were furious to see tourists continue to trash the park.

"Less people wasting time in the offices and more agents in the field. And with authority to report on the spot," said a community member.

"Access should be closed! Charge a fee to any visitor who wants to enjoy the National Park, just as it is done in Timanfaya and with what it generates, give work to surveillance, control and conservation personnel. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.