Elusive ocean predator seen for first time by human beings: 'I saw something black in the water that didn't look like plastic or debris'

When scientists saw a rare fish in the waters off the coast of Tenerife, Spain, it was more than a once-in-a-lifetime sighting — it was a once-in-human-existence moment.

It was the first time a live black devil anglerfish had ever been seen directly by human eyes, with only larvae or deceased examples of the species seen previously.

The creature — which is easy to spot thanks to its large jaw filled with sharp teeth and the bioluminescent lure on the top of its head — typically dwells in deep-sea areas, rarely coming up to clear waters.

"We were returning to port when I saw something black in the water that didn't look like plastic or debris," marine biologist Laia Valor told EFE, as Canarian Weekly shared. "It seemed unusual."

Unfortunately, the fish only survived a couple of hours, but the researchers were able to capture the sample for further study at the Museum of Nature and Archaeology (MUNA) in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

A couple of theories have been posited as to what brought the fish up from the depths. It's possible the fish was sick, was pushed up by a current, or was trying to escape from a larger predator.

Either way, it was a remarkable sighting, and even the video footage is difficult to believe.

It's impossible to know if our changing climate impacted this fish, but we are certain that it's changing our ocean ecosystems. For example, warming waters are putting delicate coral species at risk of mass die-offs and changing the balance of ecosystems, which is negatively impacting the food chain.

As Earth overheats, we can expect to see increasingly strange phenomena. In July 2023, the BBC reported that waters off the coast of Florida reached hot tub-level temperatures, putting the survival of aquatic species at risk.

These issues demonstrate the importance of reducing the production of planet-warming pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere and causes temperatures to rise.

Making positive lifestyle changes, such as avoiding gas-guzzling vehicles in favor of public transport or cycling and investing in renewable home energy, can not only protect our ocean ecosystems but also save you money in the process.

