Father and son stunned after making ghastly discovery at local pond: 'Some of them we can't save'

Fishing can be a leisurely activity that offers participants a chance to kick back and relax, all while taking home a decent meal at the end of the day. However, fishermen who are unable to clean up after themselves can lead to harmful and potentially deadly side effects for wildlife.

What's happening?

According to North Norfolk News, a father and his son happened upon a ghastly scene while on an afternoon stroll in southeastern England. As Mike Gill and his 12-year-old son were making their way through Pretty Corner Woods just outside of the seaside town of Sheringham, they spotted a tawny owl that appeared to be hanging from a tree branch that extended over a pond.

Upon closer inspection, the two realized that the owl had somehow become entangled in fishing line. Unsure of what else to do in the situation, they took to social media and posted a couple of pictures to the Sheringham Community Noticeboard Facebook group.

"Not very nice pics but didn't know where else to report," Gill wrote in the post. "There is a small owl tangled on fishing line across the lake up pretty corner. Unfortunately it's already passed away."

However, thanks to the public post, a couple of nearby residents were able to make their way over to the owl and found that it was still alive. They were able to free it from its entanglement, and, after some coaching from the community, the rescuers transported the bird to Phoenix Bird of Prey Rescue.

Why was the owl rescue important?

Despite the dire circumstances in which the owl was found, the experts at the rescue were able to nurse the bird back to health. Jo Daffin, founder of Phoenix Bird of Prey Rescue, spoke to North Norfolk News regarding the frightening incident. Daffin revealed that the owl was a female and a likely mother as well.

"She's doing really well. The fishing line, unfortunately, got wrapped around her wing and foot, clamping them together," Daffin said, per North Norfolk News.

However, after removing the embedded fishing line and putting the bird on antibiotics, Daffin added that the owl would be released back into the wild following its short recovery.

"She has a brood spot, which means she's recently been nesting," she said. "But the chicks should have already fledged the nest and dad should be helping to look after them."

What's being done about wildlife affected by human activity?

Although the female owl was able to avoid a fatal injury, Daffin revealed to North Norfolk News that many other birds haven't been so lucky.

"We've had multiple tawny owls caught in fishing line. Multiple. Some of them we can't save, sadly, because the injuries are too severe," explained Daffin.

Unfortunately, birds are not the only species that are affected by trash left behind by humans. Animals, particularly marine life, face severe threats from plastic pollution, with entanglement in plastic debris being a major concern. Many animals can also ingest plastic waste that collects in our waterways.

Unwanted entanglement and ingestion can lead to infections, starvation, drowning, and even death in animals. Addressing plastic pollution can go a long way in protecting wildlife and preventing fatal incidents. Reducing plastic consumption, properly disposing of plastic waste, and supporting initiatives to clean up plastic from our oceans are important steps towards mitigating this threat.

"If you do fish around waterways or find fishing line, please pick it up and take it home and help protect our wildlife," Daffin suggested, per North Norfolk News.

"If you do fish around waterways or find fishing line, please pick it up and take it home and help protect our wildlife," Daffin suggested, per North Norfolk News.




