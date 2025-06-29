Women spring into action after finding owl in heartbreaking predicament: 'We were kind of figuring it out as we went along'

The video has also encouraged people to support the work of the wildlife hospital where the injured owl was taken.

Two women have gone viral after sharing a video on TikTok of their rescuing a barn owl from a barbed wire fence in the Willamette Valley region of Oregon.

As reported by The Oregonian, Lexie Echols and her sister-in-law found the struggling bird caught in the fence near Echols' home. In the video, the two women can be seen carefully freeing the bird's wings from the fence before taking it to an Oregon wildlife hospital, where it will hopefully recover fully.

@uncstan What a day! I'm so thankful my sister in law stopped when she saw something was wrong and called for help so we could save this beautiful owl! He seemed so grateful 🥹 🥲 Thanks Chintimini Wildlife Center for caring for all of our precious wildlife. @Chintimini Wildlife Center, OR ♬ original sound - KC

The video was originally posted to share with family and friends, but it has since gained attention online. Echols is hoping it can help other people who find injured wildlife.

"The video spreads awareness on maybe what you could do in that situation, or what not to do, since we were kind of figuring it out as we went along," Echols told the Oregonian.

The video has also encouraged people to support the work of the wildlife hospital where the injured owl was taken. Chintimini Wildlife Center rehabilitates and cares for approximately 2,000 injured or orphaned animals every year. The center has received a lot of donations since the owl came in, mostly from people who have seen Echols' video online.

Many animals are injured or orphaned by human activities every year. The more animals we can rescue and rehabilitate, the better we can relieve their suffering. A lot of these animals can also be released back into the wild, which can help mitigate some of the damage that human activity and natural disasters are having on their populations.

There are also several ways we can reduce the impact that human activities have on wildlife. Some areas have built wildlife corridors and bridges that enable animals to safely cross roads, reducing injuries and deaths caused by collisions with cars. Other ways include window murals and being conscious of litter and waste.

