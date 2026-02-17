Meteorologists raise red flags on alarming winter trend: 'Hardly to be expected'

It can have serious ripple effects.

Meteorologists in Switzerland are reporting a drastic decrease in snowfall going into the country's busy sports season.

What's happening?

There is an average of 60% less snow than usual in Switzerland, according to blue News. Certain regions have seen as little as 30% of the usual precipitation, while others have received as much as 90% of the usual snowfall.

A persistent high-pressure system has brought cold but dry conditions to the country.

After little precipitation last December, the region was expected to receive more snowfall in late January. However, it may not be enough to allow winter sports like sledding, skiing, or snowboarding. High winds and temperatures above 0 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) can also lead to melting. Snowfall in the lowlands was expected to reach just 500 meters.

"But more is hardly to be expected in the lowlands," Meteo Switzerland told blue News.

Why is a decrease in snowfall concerning?

Less snow means less opportunity for people to enjoy winter sports. While this may seem like a small problem, it has a big impact on local economies. For example, one ski resort in the U.S. saw a 20% decrease in visitors due to a lack of snowfall.

More importantly, a decrease in snowfall can cause snow drought or unusually low snowpack. Snowpack creates meltwater, which serves as an important water source for communities downstream. When there is a snow drought, these people could face water shortages.

What's being done about the snow drought?

Human activity has led to concerning levels of pollution, causing global temperatures to rise. This has caused extreme weather events that exacerbate or contribute to snow drought.

