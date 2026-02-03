Ski resort CEO issues warning amid unprecedented trend in US region: 'One of the worst'

Snowfall at one operator's ski resorts has been approximately half the 30-year historical average and has led to declining sales.

What's happening?

As SnowBrains reported, as of mid-January, Vail Resorts' skier visits are down by 20% due to a lack of snowfall. The company, which owns and operates many mountain resorts, released early-season metrics with data through the start of 2026.

The assessment revealed significant declines in skier visits, total lift revenue, ski school signups, dining revenue, and retail sales. The company attributed these declines to limited snow coverage that has restricted usable terrain.

"We experienced one of the worst early-season snowfalls in the western U.S. in over 30 years, which limited our ability to open terrain and negatively impacted visitation and ancillary spending," said Vail Resorts' CEO, Rob Katz.

Why is low snowfall significant?

Recreation and tourism businesses like Vail Resorts may struggle to turn a profit or remain in business when snowfall is abnormally low. When snow cover declines, local economies that depend upon winter tourism suffer as well.

Low snowfall levels also have environmental impacts because snow is crucial in reflecting sunlight and regulating Earth's temperature. With less snow on the ground, darker land absorbs excess heat, accelerating climate-warming trends.

This phenomenon can lead to altered weather patterns and an increased risk of extreme weather events, such as wildfires and droughts.

Additionally, snowmelt provides fresh water for many communities. Without reliable snowpack, water scarcity can create challenges for families and agriculture.

For people who insist on doing the snow sports they love despite abnormal winter conditions, the risks become greater and their passions more dangerous.

What's being done about low-snowfall winters?

You can help raise awareness of critical climate issues, such as low snowfall and the socioeconomic and environmental conditions it causes. Share news stories like this with people you know to help others understand the connections between changing global weather patterns and human behavior.

Also, you can set a positive example for others by living a sustainable life and generating less pollution that contributes to climate impacts. For example, installing solar panels on your home can help you save money on monthly utility bills, make you more resilient to extreme storms, and curb household pollution.

Finally, before heading to the mountains for winter recreation, check ski resort websites for safety information so that you can plan accordingly and know what to expect on the slopes.

