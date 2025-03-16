Experts sound alarm over crisis that could threaten water supplies for millions: 'Abnormally low'

"Consequences … can extend far beyond the winter."

The Western United States is facing a critical environmental challenge: a persistent snow drought leading to alarming declines in water levels at major reservoirs like Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Discover Magazine reported.

Experts warn that if this trend continues, it could threaten water supplies for millions, affect agriculture, and increase wildfire risks.

What's happening?

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two of the largest reservoirs in the U.S., could be in for another year of record-low water levels, as reported by Discover. This is primarily due to the ongoing snow drought happening throughout the Western U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, snow droughts "are periods of abnormally low snowpack for a time of year in a particular location."

One study, published in 2025, found that human-induced climate change has significantly altered snowpack dynamics, affecting regional water sources and ecosystems.

Why is snowpack important?

Snowpack contributes significantly to the functioning of many ecosystems. When accumulated snowpack melts, it creates meltwater, which goes into rivers and lakes that provide water for agriculture, fisheries, and communities. Without enough snowpack, research shows that water shortages could intensify.

"The human and ecosystem consequences of snow loss can extend far beyond the winter," Justin Mankin, associate professor of geography at Dartmouth University, shared with Agence France-Presse.

The National Integrated Drought Information System reported that much of the Western U.S. experienced extremely dry conditions. Because of these conditions, Southwest states like Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado are experiencing "exceptional snow drought."

What's being done about snow drought?

Extreme weather events have always existed. However, human-caused climate change is making them more frequent and severe.

In response, policymakers, scientists, and communities are implementing various strategies to combat the impacts of our changing climate. Communities across the country are prioritizing water conservation policies, water restrictions, and infrastructure investments to improve water supplies and storage.

On an individual level, people can help protect water resources by adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing outdoor water use and supporting local conservation efforts. Simple actions like fixing leaks, turning the tap off when not in use, and using rain barrels can also have a big impact.

This guide on reducing water waste in your home can help you save money and water at the same time.

