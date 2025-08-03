Tiny spaces deliver massive benefits to residents of major city: 'It's healthy'

"Coming here, it feels like you're out in the countryside really quickly."

Although small in size, Sweden's tiny urban gardens are mighty in ecological and psychological benefits.

Called koloniträdgårdar, these small gardens popularized around 1900 can be a reprieve from the hectic nature of city life. In Stockholm, over 7,000 of these parcels of land add splashes of nature throughout the city, according to The New York Times.

The idea for the urban gardens came from Germany and Denmark, where similar urban gardens were popular at the end of the 1800s. The first koloniträdgårdar in Sweden was established in 1895 in Malmö, and the popularity spread to other major cities soon after.

While the food grown in these gardens may have initially been more essential to feed families, they are now largely more recreational in use.

Although these small patches of land may only be around 1,000 square feet, they sometimes even come with tiny cottages, offering an escape from city life or a space to entertain friends.

Researchers have touted the healthy benefits of gardening and spending time in nature for years now. At a baseline, getting outdoors and tending to a garden means increased movement and exercise.

Beyond that, a study published in the Landscape and Urban Planning journal found that gardening can increase your emotional well-being. Whether it's the extra vitamin D, the time spent outdoors, or just getting some dirt under your nails, gardening can make you feel happier.

It can also encourage a healthier diet, Mayo Clinic suggests. When we grow fruits and vegetables in our gardens, we're more likely to include them in our meals.

"It's a great leisure activity for people; it's healthy, and you're outdoors a lot," Katrin Holmberg, a board member of Stockholm's koloniträdgårdar association said, per The New York Times. "I think the city understands that, as well as the fact that it contributes to biodiversity in urban areas."

The stretches of plant life provide important habitats and resources to animal species, cultivating the region's biodiversity.

The greenery is also a welcome environment for pollinators, like bees, butterflies, beetles, and birds, that support the growth of food crops and the cultivation of their local ecosystems. Continued investment in these urban gardens ensures a mutually beneficial human-pollinator relationship.

These gardens are incredibly popular. According to The New York Times, although there are over 50,000 of these gardens throughout the country, the supply cannot keep up with the demand.

This means that they can become very expensive. A small cottage could be the equivalent of $105,000.

"Coming here, it feels like you're out in the countryside really quickly," said Ellen Gustavsson, who inherited her garden plot from her grandmother, per The New York Times.

