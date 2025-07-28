Teen DJ throws unique raves with broader purpose in mind: 'This is about my future'

A 15-year-old is using one of the "coolest jobs" to help keep the planet cooler and safe through sustainable rave nights, the BBC reports.

The teen DJ, Sam Seven, hosts the aptly named event called Wasted, where he bans plastic, encourages attendees to carpool, and uses recycled materials for signage. He's also aiming to include biodegradable options of a rave staple: glowsticks.

So, why is he so passionate about making his raves green? Because, "as a 15-year-old, this is about my future," he said. According to NASA, that future includes even more destructive wildfires, intense droughts, stronger hurricanes, and American sea levels rising 1 to 6.6 feet by 2100 without immediate mitigation.

Additionally, he recognizes that discussing environmental issues may be "a bit of a boring subject for some people." Therefore, he uses something that naturally brings people together, such as music and dancing. Doing so makes it easier to convey an important message about climate concerns without coming across as preachy.

Luckily, the initial reception after two raves at Playbox Theatre has been positive, according to Sam. However, it's not the only instance of using nightlife to take local action regarding the planet's health.

The Netherlands-based company Energy Floors created The Kinetic Dancefloor, which produces about 2 watts of energy with each step. The band Coldplay even used the floor technology on tour.

Then, there's BODYHEAT from geothermal energy company TownRock Energy, which converts human body heat into a renewable energy source in Scottish clubs.

DJ Sam also isn't the only teen making a difference through waste prevention at a dance. Others include two Utah teenagers collecting donated gowns so promgoers can get one for free, thus saving money and textile waste. After all, 2% to 8% of carbon air pollution worldwide comes from the fashion industry, according to UNEP.

Preventing overflowing landfills and using sustainable energy sources can reduce the amount of carbon overheating the atmosphere and microplastics in the oceans. From proms to clubs to concerts, teens and innovative companies are educating their communities and helping heal the planet one dance step at a time.

