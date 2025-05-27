Woman found alive 3 weeks after camping trip turns into nightmare survival experience: 'Nature is quite terrifying'

"I may never do a vacation longer than three days ever again."

A 28-year-old woman set out on a three-day camping trip that turned into nearly three weeks lost in the mountains.

As ABC News reported, Tiffany Slaton is an avid forager and horticulturist who has always loved the outdoors. However, after falling off a cliff, injuring both her legs, and becoming unconscious, her adventure in California became a survival mission.

In the following days, Slaton faced 11,000-foot mountain peaks, 13 heavy snowstorms, and animal encounters. She survived by eating leeks and drinking boiled snow.

A recent avalanche prevented her from getting back onto a main road, and there was no cell service to call 911.

"Nature is quite terrifying," Slaton said. "Once you start finding things that are scary for you, you do your best to keep moving and get over it."

Finally, Slaton found shelter in an unlocked cabin and was discovered by a resort owner. The cabin was located approximately 45 miles from where she was last seen.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

By that point, she was delusional and dehydrated, yet in surprisingly fair health because of her survival skills.

According to ABC, officials said resort owner Christopher Gutierrez had purposefully left one cabin unlocked "for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather."

Slaton's story is a startling reminder about the power of nature and why even experienced outdoors enthusiasts must approach it with caution and respect. It is crucial never to underestimate the wilderness and to know your limits when setting out on an adventure.

Unfortunately, there have been far too many instances of people getting injured or even dying because of unexpected wilderness encounters and interactions with wildlife.

Seeking training in outdoor survival skills is a practical and empowering way to enjoy the beauty of nature while keeping yourself safe and avoiding straining search-and-rescue team efforts.

You can also be a responsible outdoorsperson by minimizing your impact on the environment when you travel and picking up litter as you hike and camp.

Fortunately, Slaton was reunited with her family and is recovering from her injuries. She kept a journal of her adventure to document everything she went through during those weeks lost in the wilderness.

"I may never do a vacation longer than three days ever again," she said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



