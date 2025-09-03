Officials issue warning over looming threat to unique beach area: 'Whatever's happening now is going to continue'

Officials in Pierce County, Washington, are using a public survey to help track the impacts of rising sea levels, reported Gig Harbor Now.

What's happening?

The Purdy Sand Spit in Pierce County is among the most affected areas in Washington. It offers direct beach access and is a popular place for families to enjoy, with its plentiful swimming areas and beachfront businesses.

However, the Spit, as locals call it, also succumbs to flooding at least once a year due to its proximity to water. Pierce County officials hope to learn more about the area's flooding, which is largely caused by rising sea levels. To do this, they published an online survey for locals to document their experiences and opinions on sea level rise.

"We hear from residents frequently when we've got king tides and storm events that they are having increased flooding that they've never experienced before," said Pierce County Councilmember Robyn Denson, per Gig Harbor Now.

The county's goal is to gather hyperlocal data to help protect against future flooding.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Sea levels rise naturally with precipitation, but weather events are becoming more extreme as climate change trends towards worsening.

When storms cause more precipitation than usual, sea levels rise more than they would otherwise. Warmer global temperatures also cause water to expand across oceans. That extra water has nowhere else to go than in coastal communities, such as the Spit. The result can lead to devastating, sometimes deadly, flooding.

Pierce County planner Ansley Silva warned that severe flooding could occur in the area every year by 2050, per Gig Harbor Now. The U.S. currently experiences a billion-dollar or more natural disaster every 18 days, on average.

What's truly concerning is that, in many ways, the issues causing rising sea levels are preventable. Using dirty energy sources like oil and gas and chemicals in the agriculture industry are examples of actions that contribute to planet-warming pollution.

What's being done about flooding from rising sea levels?

In Pierce County, the priority is getting locals to fill out the survey.

"Whatever's happening now is going to continue happening later," warned Denson.

Elsewhere, officials and scientists are considering ways to restore wetlands, which act as protective barriers against flooding. Research teams have also developed technology to predict extreme weather events early by tracking sea surface temperatures.

Until more can be done to lower the threat of rising sea levels, many communities are required to strengthen their coastal infrastructures to make them more resilient against flooding.

To get involved, learn more about critical climate issues that affect sea levels and use your knowledge to put pressure on your local officials to enact planet-protecting policies. If you live in Pierce County, make your voice heard by sharing your experiences in the sea level rise survey.

