Scientists win major grant to tackle disturbing issue threatening US coastal area: 'Isn't just a future concern'

University of Florida researchers won a major victory in the fight against rising seas with a $1 million National Science Foundation grant to protect South Florida communities from groundwater flooding and saltwater intrusion.

A multidisciplinary team will develop a cutting-edge decision-support system that helps local leaders make science-based choices about infrastructure, land use, and flood protection. Their tool marries real-world economics and environmental science to create actionable solutions.

"We aim to empower local governments with clear options that reflect both environmental and community realities before today's risks become tomorrow's emergencies," said Young Gu Her, the project's leader and associate professor of hydrology at UF's Tropical Research and Education Center, in a school release.

South Florida faces unique challenges around climate change due to its flat landscape and porous limestone bedrock.

Centuries of development have created a naturally high groundwater table, and human activity — particularly the burning of coal, oil, and gas — creates heat-trapping pollution that warms our planet and drives sea level rise, threatening vulnerable coastal communities.

The support system will combine nature-based solutions (such as mangrove restoration and green infrastructure) with traditional methods (such as canals and seawalls). Other natural strategies may include rain gardens, porous pavement, and cisterns that use vegetation and landscape features to manage water.

"Mangroves act like coastal shields," Her explained. "They reduce storm surge and help prevent saltwater from pushing into freshwater. Meanwhile, wetlands and green spaces absorb excess water and recharge the aquifer. These solutions can be more affordable than hard infrastructure, and they build long-term resilience."

The decision-support tool will allow users to test different scenarios, comparing investments like wetland restoration versus stormwater system expansion.

The project runs from September 2025 through August 2028 and includes community engagement opportunities and local planning integration.

While focused on Southeast Florida, researchers expect the framework to benefit other vulnerable coastal areas across the country.

"Saltwater intrusion isn't just a future concern — it's already happening," Her noted. "It's not just a science problem — it's a people, food and land problem."

