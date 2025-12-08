Burger King billionaire raises eyebrows with lavish behavior — here's what's happening

Jorge Paulo Lemann, the man behind Burger King and Heinz, has taken BK's motto of "You Rule" to a new extreme with his superyacht that looks like it commands the open ocean.

Lemann's superyacht, called "Anawa," was delivered in 2020 and has been roaming the oceans consistently for the past five years, as SupercarBlondie reported.

The SeaXplorer was built by Damen Yachting and cost $100 million, a drop in the bucket for a man worth $25 billion, per Business Insider.

The vessel was built for expedition as much as it was for casual floating. The twin Caterpillar C32 engines can reach up to 16 knots, with a 6,000 nautical-mile range and a Polar Class rating for ice, making it well-suited for long journeys through extreme temperatures.

Anawa is 203 feet long, with a garage for sailboats and a submarine, a dive store, and enough space to host 12 guests, served by 20 staff. At one end, there is a private helicopter pad that can convert into a 1,600-square-foot dance floor or a basketball half-court.

The rich produce more planet-warming pollution than a regular person could even fathom in a lifetime.

Superyachts are just one of the many ways in which the inequality is glaringly obvious between the working class and the rich, as most Americans would consider themselves incredibly lucky to be able to afford a home the size of the superyacht's helipad.

According to an Oxfam study called "Carbon Inequality Kills," the yachts of the world's 50 richest billionaires produce as much carbon pollution as an average person would in 860 years.

This superyacht joins the open waters with others owned by billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Dennis Washington.

If these public figures would like to reduce their extensive negative impact on the planet, perhaps they can look into electric propulsion for their sea-going vessels.

