Experts sound alarm over massive threat facing 16,500 US dams — here's what you need to know

Storms supercharged by an overheating planet are bursting dams or pushing them to the brink across our country. The average age of dams in the U.S. is 10 years past their due date.

What's happening?

After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida, Hurricane Helene swept through the southern Appalachians, bringing historic and catastrophic flooding. 

The death toll has climbed to at least 230 people, and some early estimates of damage top $30 billion. Scientists with World Weather Attribution say our warming world made Helene's rainfall 10% heavier. 

Helene particularly hit western North Carolina hard, with between 30 to 40 inches of rain inundating the region. According to Bloomberg, communities near the Walters and Lake Lure dams were ordered to evacuate during the deluge as officials worried about the dam failing. The dams held, preventing even further loss of life.

Supercharged storms like Hurricanes Helene and Milton are putting pressure on aging dams in the United States. Many dams "are outdated, unsafe, abandoned," American Rivers President and CEO Tom Kiernan told Bloomberg. Kiernan says dams are typically designed for a lifespan of 50 years, but the average U.S. dam is 60 years old.

The number of high-hazard potential dams in the U.S. is rising. Dams have failed partially or completely in states like Minnesota, Michigan, Connecticut, the Carolinas, and California over the past 10 years.

Why are dams at risk of failure important?

The number of dams high hazard potential dams has grown from nearly 14,000 in 2009 to more than 16,500 in 2022, according to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO). The greatest concern from failing dams is the potential loss of human life. Beyond that, property damage can cause economic loss for communities impacted. The environment near a dam that breaks may also suffer damage as agricultural refuse and waste from mines wash downstream.  

What's being done about high-hazard dams?

The ASDSO is calling for upgrading and rehabilitating deteriorating dams. The ASDSO's "Roadmap to Reducing Dam Safety Risks" also suggests upgrading the national extreme rainfall standards that are used for the design and regulation of high-hazard potential infrastructure.

A Climate Central study found as the climate has warmed from 1958 to 2021, the most extreme precipitation days have intensified in every major U.S. region, with the biggest increase of 60% occurring in the Northeast. This is putting more stress on aging dams.

Therefore, spreading the word about the risks inherent in an overheating planet and supporting pro-climate candidates are a few ways to help bring attention to the problem.

