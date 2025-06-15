Officials take bold action in banning tourists to protect fragile nature site: 'Keep it closed'

"If the ban is effectively implemented, the fish population and overall wildlife in the forest will thrive."

Forestry officials in India have banned all human activity in a vulnerable UNESCO World Heritage Site during peak breeding season.

The Daily Observer reported that the Forest Department implemented a three-month ban on tourist activities in the Sundarbans. To protect the area's delicate biodiversity, people cannot visit, fish, or collect honey between June 1 and Aug. 31.

This time of year is spawning season for many local fish species and breeding season for forest animals.

The Forest Department has suspended all fishing and forest access permits in the Sundarbans. The ban is part of a broader plan to implement seasonal protections for forest health and long-term ecological balance. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to approximately 125 royal Bengal tigers, 136,000 spotted deer, 355 bird species, and 528 plant species.

Localized climate changes, cyclones, tidal surges, and other extreme weather events have increasingly disrupted the Sundarbans' ecosystem. These storms and patterns have significantly impacted native deer and other species by displacing and killing them.

A Sundarbans forest officer, Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, said that the department will increase patrolling activities during the ban to prevent illegal access.

"If we can keep the forest quiet during this period, it will significantly enhance breeding activities, especially for aquatic species," he told News18. "If the ban is effectively implemented, the fish population and overall wildlife in the forest will thrive."

Thoughtful and strategic hunting, fishing, and tourism bans help preserve regions' biodiversity during critical times and promote community health. Fortunately, governments worldwide have taken local action and implemented similar bans to protect local wildlife.

By restricting human activity during peak breeding season, officials ensure future generations can enjoy these natural spaces while helping wildlife survive where they belong. Although some people may be disappointed to cancel their summer recreation plans, it is imperative to cooperate with bans and restrictions that support forests' long-term sustainability and the lives of endangered and threatened animals.

In a Facebook post from The Business Standard sharing the news of the Sundarbans ban, one user commented: "Well done. Keep it closed."

"Not three months, make it three years!" another suggested.

